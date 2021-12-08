Doodles

I’m not sure if I showed these before or not. If I did, well, here they are again.

Sometimes I like to make note of TV dialogue or things I have heard people saying, or, in more recent times during my eyesight problems, the crazy things my eyes make me think I am reading.

And sometimes, I just…doodle. Here are some tiny pen pictures situated in the midst of my note-taking.

The first one – I drew the figures and the words came from what they seemed to be discussing.

The second one – I did it back in the summer, I think, when I was taking my landscape class at the Woodmere Museum, because I have labeled this drawing a pared-down version of the Victorian building the museum is housed in.

