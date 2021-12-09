Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Safe Menace

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

Safe Menace

Pass through that section of the woods,

the claw is going to reach out for you,

they say

the old man and his

stiff-armed reach and his talons

sharpened on a rock

that

the old bird

straggle feathers blowing in the stiff wind

he could warn you where

but I think he’s friends with the old man.

That’s what they say. Don’t trust him.

The bright blue sky laughs.

You run along the line of branchless leafless lifeless trees

long-dead roots in dark damp soil

trunks riddled with insect holes

the wind rising and when the gray clouds move in

the scene is set. You run.

There are other routes home but

this is always the one you take

There is something you like about the gamble

the taunting of the old man and the bird

the escaping this one more time

the safe menace

of the known unknown

that everyone knows and runs from

the known unknown

you run with.

5/1/20

5/4/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 30