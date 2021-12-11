Another Paint Brochure Assortment

Here is another one of those arrays where I take the name of the paint color and try to draw something to match it.

I did this work in September, 2021. I enjoy doing these little arrays very much, but this one, well, my eyesight problems made it tricky to draw in the tiny squares and I don’t feel it’s my best effort. I do like Painter’s White, though. And that bureau in Antique White is quite snarly-looking, isn’t it? How would you like to meet that fellow in your front hall each day?