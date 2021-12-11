Another Paint Brochure Assortment

Here is another one of those arrays where I take the name of the paint color and try to draw something to match it.
I did this work in September, 2021. I enjoy doing these little arrays very much, but this one, well, my eyesight problems made it tricky to draw in the tiny squares and I don’t feel it’s my best effort. I do like Painter’s White, though. And that bureau in Antique White is quite snarly-looking, isn’t it? How would you like to meet that fellow in your front hall each day?
Brilliant! The Inuit are not the only ones , it seems, with several ways to describe white. I like Palais White especially – the name, your picture, and what the paint company was aspiring to.
I enjoy the yodeling coffee
Sleek White is perfect. (K)
These are always such fun. Of course, I am predictably drawn to sleek white. Your choice of illustration for that one is utterly perfect as well as just appealing to me for being a cat.