Tires at a Gas Station

This picture is from the same trip to Washington DC that we made in August 2021 to visit our son and family, and from the same gas station. I loved how the tires were arrayed along the wall.

By the time I drew this picture, my eyesight problems had worsened quite a bit and I had a great deal of difficulty in laying out the lines of the picture. The perspective is out of whack. Double vision in one eye and a wavery spot in the other combined to make the lines all go uphill to the right. I noticed that this was also happening with anything I wrote. I could not see well enough to get a sense of the overall picture, though I could manage smaller individual areas all right.

Well, we keep going no matter what, don’t we. Just because I can’t see what I am drawing, well, then, I should stop? Never!

Focus instead on what you can do and go from there. This picture is a perfect illustration of that idea.