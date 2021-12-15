Abstract Painting Class One

In October/November 2021 I attended an abstract painting studio class at Woodmere Museum in Philadelphia, PA. Our group met in the museum’s teaching studio and spent 3 hours each Tuesday morning just painting with critiques from our instructor, Val Rossman. Thanks to her and my fellow students for a nice experience.

It was nice to be in an in-person class indoors. This session was the first one in-person for this class offering since spring 2020. We were all vaccinated and wore masks. Though this was the first class I’ve taken with this instructor, some of the students were regulars and it made for a nice reunion for people to be together again.

The first week our instructor set up a still life in the middle of the room for us to use as inspiration. I like working this way – I prefer a real-life scene to kick off my creativity. Here is what I came up with in this session. I focused on the triangles made by the drapery on the table upon which all the other objects rested.

“Triangles in a Still Life”, 18″ x 24″ in acrylics on paper (in my extra-large sketchbook).