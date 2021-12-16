Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: For Our Safety

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.

I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.

I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

This is the last entry in this book. You’ve seen it all. Thank you for following along through all the months of poems and images.

For Our Safety

Well, you who
have come to my door
and for what
aim? What end?
What do you say? Is it safe
to greet you to smile

to ask you
to come inside? No.
I must not
and yet I
loathe the hostile aloofness
I sham. Forgive me.

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 31
shadorma chain

6 thoughts on “Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: For Our Safety

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Sometimes I feel like I have to have this hostile aloofness just to survive dealing with whatever comes to the door (literally) and in general life and existence. And I am sad to feel this way.

