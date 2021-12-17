Abstract Painting Class Two

In October/November 2021 I attended an abstract painting studio class at Woodmere Museum in Philadelphia, PA. Our group met in the museum’s teaching studio and spent 3 hours each Tuesday morning just painting with critiques from our instructor, Val Rossman. Thanks to her and my fellow students for a nice experience.

In the second session, I ran up against a problem. Since I’d finished the still life painting last week I needed a new inspiration for this week – the assignment for the class being to continue to work on the still life.

I was at a loss as to what I wanted to work on. I don’t generally paint in a totally non-representational manner, but, this class was of course focused on exactly that. I reminded myself that my goal in choosing this class was to enjoy the company of other artists, attend a class in person, and work on the art that I was able to do with my eyesight in the impaired state it was in at that time.

I would do my best and focus on enjoying the painting process and being in class, I decided.

To prompt myself, I took along this photo. I liked the shapes of the buildings and how they fit together.

I got to work. And I ended up with this pleasant but pedestrian urban scene.

Let me say, I felt just BLA about this painting. In fact, I felt as if I did this following instructions from some source other than inside my head. I let the stated parameters of the class inhibit me and I ended up with something kind of realistic and ugly.

A couple of days later, at home, I worked the painting over. It’s better now. I do find that when I am painting in a class studio session it takes me time to assimilate what the class is supposed to be about and then to figure out what I will make of it. I guess I just had to get this adjustment phase over with and this painting is how I did it.

“Street Corner”, 18″ x 24″ in acrylics on paper (in my extra-large sketchbook).