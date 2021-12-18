Neighbors Down the Street

This drawing, done in late September 2021, is from the same trip I’ve mentioned in a couple of other posts – a visit to our son and his family in Washington DC in August 2021.

These houses are down the street from my son’s famiiy home. The neighborhood is block and blocks of similar yet unique houses like these. I could walk around and take photos of plenty of houses to draw and I hope to at some later date. I liked these particular houses because of their porch and front door features.

Once again, I notice that because of my vision problems at the time, the picture slants up to the right. I did not notice this as I was drawing it but only after I had done most of the picture. Once again, I could get smaller areas right but the larger picture wanders. I have found it interesting to see evidence of my vision issues laid out so clearly in my drawings from this time.

Well, on the other hand, I enjoyed communing with these houses as I examined them as best I could to pull out their personality and put some of it on paper. That is enough.