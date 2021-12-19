Selfie on Notebook Paper

Here is a photo I took of myself in late August, 2021, and a drawing I sketched out, in about a minute, derived from it.
I had been keeping track of my left eye’s progress via selfies (I will spare you the ones in which I look like Ogre Woman). At this stage the infection in my eyelid was improved and swelling was down, though since the cyst was on the underside of the eyelid it’s not surprising that things don’t look too bad here. And of course photos can’t show the damage being done to the functioning of my eyelid and to my cornea, which are the things that translated into loss of sight..
Well, a fuller knowledge all of that is in the future in this photo. But I do think I look a bit worried here. My drawing shows it even more, I think. A view into the state of my mind.
Your left eye does appear to droop more so than the right.
You do look worried. But the other day you looked lovely and greatly improved!
The squarish shape around your eyes in your drawing looks a bit like a feeling of claustrophobia or confinement, though maybe it’s there simply to represent shadows. In any case, of course you are worried at times, and I hope very, very much that 2022 brings you relief from vision worries and challenges!
I think you have hit on an interesting exercise of self-portraits focused just on certain portions of the face. It is interesting to see how much personality and emotion is captured in just the eyes and the surrounding area. I would say you look more pensive than worried, both emotions being completely understandable in the circumstances.