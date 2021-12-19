Selfie on Notebook Paper

4 Replies

Here is a photo I took of myself in late August, 2021, and a drawing I sketched out, in about a minute, derived from it.

I had been keeping track of my left eye’s progress via selfies (I will spare you the ones in which I look like Ogre Woman). At this stage the infection in my eyelid was improved and swelling was down, though since the cyst was on the underside of the eyelid it’s not surprising that things don’t look too bad here. And of course photos can’t show the damage being done to the functioning of my eyelid and to my cornea, which are the things that translated into loss of sight..

Well, a fuller knowledge all of that is in the future in this photo. But I do think I look a bit worried here. My drawing shows it even more, I think. A view into the state of my mind.

4 thoughts on “Selfie on Notebook Paper

  3. Nancy Bell Scott

    The squarish shape around your eyes in your drawing looks a bit like a feeling of claustrophobia or confinement, though maybe it’s there simply to represent shadows. In any case, of course you are worried at times, and I hope very, very much that 2022 brings you relief from vision worries and challenges!

  4. Laura (PA Pict)

    I think you have hit on an interesting exercise of self-portraits focused just on certain portions of the face. It is interesting to see how much personality and emotion is captured in just the eyes and the surrounding area. I would say you look more pensive than worried, both emotions being completely understandable in the circumstances.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.