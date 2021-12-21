Abstract Painting Class Four (Part One)

In October/November 2021 I attended an abstract painting studio class at Woodmere Museum in Philadelphia, PA. Our group met in the museum’s teaching studio and spent 3 hours each Tuesday morning just painting with critiques from our instructor, Val Rossman. Thanks to her and my fellow students for a nice experience.

In the fourth week I was feeling more at ease with my work in this class. It always takes me time to adjust to new situations and for it to feel familiar enough to me that I can relax and participate. By this week, I had my spot in the classroom (back corner by the window) and I knew where the tables were stored (by the bathroom) and how to set up my space (pushed into the corner with just the right amount of space to work and still feeling cozy).

The previous week I had started another painting after I finished the one I was working on. Here you can see it on my table ready to be attended to:

I decided that the painting reminded me of a nice meal set out on a table. Very interesting dishes being served here, I thought, and I tried to make them look colorful and appetizing to the eye if not the stomach…

Here is how the painting finished up.

“Let’s Eat Lunch”, 18″ x 24″ in acrylics on paper (in my extra-large sketchbook).

