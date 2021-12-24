Toy Blanket or Farm Field, You Decide

Since my vision problems began in August, 2021, they have affected my artwork, but not the same way for each medium I do. For some reason, I have not found it difficult to manage fabric work (on the sewing machine). Maybe it is because I am manipulating the pieces with my hands and have time to adjust things, and I also think it could be because the pieces are larger (meaning, not tiny pen strokes), my inability to see detail does not matter so much.

And, since I have been sewing for 50+ years, some things your hands know how to do without your eyes, such as threading a sewing machine (luckily my machine has a device that puts the thread through the eye of the needle or I might be saying something different here).

Anyway, I was sifting through some fabric scraps one day in September and thinking about sewing, but what? I decided to just sew the scraps together and see what came out.

I ended up making this small (@ 19″ x 27″) quilt for my little granddaughter. In homage to my eyesight I did not try to make anything straight if it didn’t want to be.

I quilted it using the Claudia version of free motion stitching (drive the fabric all over the place and hope the needle keeps up and who cares about a pattern or whatever???) using a very thin batting.

I mailed it to my granddaughter and I figured it could be a blankie for one of her toys or else a nice set of farm fields for her farm animal play set.