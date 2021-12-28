Small Fabric Pieces: Five

You may remember the small fabric pieces I showed you not long ago (look here). I have a few more to show you – these were made in September/October 2021. I used the technique I followed for much of the time I made fabric art for sale back inthe 1990’s and early 2000’s. For a full explanation, look here at this post I wrote about a large hanging I created not too long ago.

Short version: I adhere pieces of fabric to a canvas fabric background using stitching, either regular stitching with the machine or free-motion machine stitching. That’s it!

The first one is 6″ x 6″, more or less, and the second one is smaller, I think because I must have not liked the side of it and cut it off. Maybe that’s the reason, and maybe not. I admit to not being able to remember.

Did I mention that I bought a new sewing machine? Yes, I did do this, back in September. My old machine, a veteran of 24 years of very hard use, finally showed signs of giving up the ghost. Rather than repair it, I opted to get a new one.

I reflected on the idea that if this new machine lasted 24 years, I would be 87 years old. And that when I got my previous machine I was 39 years old. Well. This is something to think about, right?