Small Fabric Pieces: Six

You may remember the small fabric pieces I showed you pretty recently. (look here). I have a few more to show you – these were made in September/October 2021. I used the technique I followed for much of the time I made fabric art for sale back inthe 1990’s and early 2000’s. For a full explanation, look here at this post I wrote about a large hanging I created not too long ago.
Short version: I adhere pieces of fabric to a canvas fabric background using stitching, either regular stitching with the machine or free-motion machine stitching. That’s it!
Both of these are about 6″ x 6″. And there is a lot of blue in them. And that’s pretty much the whole story!
These are great! Your choice of fabric scraps is fabulous.
Vibrant and delightful !!
I love every single one of these you’ve posted this year. The way you put the different colors, designs, and shapes of scraps together is special, and they turn out so very interesting and alive that it’s hard to stop looking at them.
Thank you. I’ve been lucky, several fabric friends have given me some scraps and so I have a great collection of small pieces that work perfectly for this kind of work.
Thank you. I think fabric is being good to me these days…
Thank you so much. This means a lot to me. I did so much fabric art 20 or so years ago, and sometimes I think, am I just doing the same old thing as back then? But I know I’m not, or at least I feel I am not (I was much more conservative back then…) I’m really enjoying working with fabric again, it seems new to me now.