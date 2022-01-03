In Which I Try Out Gouache Part 2

Back in October/November I took an online class at a local art center to try out the medium of gouache. In a few posts I’ll show you the work I did and tell you what I learned.

I’ve got a selection of paintings to show you and I can’t remember in what order I did them, so I will arrange them by topic or by the information learned. In other words, I’ll be skipping around! Take a look and see what you think.

Following one of my stated goals I did several images of people that I came across in daily activities or events.

In approaching a picture in general, I don’t draw out anything in pencil. I just start in. You may remember in the very first image I did in this class (me at the beach) I did use pencil. After that, I reverted to my usual MO and started directly in paint.

In this image, done from a photo taken at the Bryn Mawr (PA) farmers’ market, it worked out well. I was able to capture the scene without going over and over the colors. I did this picture on black paper.

In this picture, of an art event at the Allentown Art Museum, things didn’t go so well. Some parts are fine, but some are caked with paint and overdone. That’s a result of me using my technique of putting paint on the paper until I get what I like. Acrylics are much more forgiving of this than gouache. I like fussing around with the paint, so this is a point to the negative of gouache for me.

I disliked this picture so much that I tore it out of my notebook and cut out various elements to use for collage, throwing the rest away.

This picture is another one from the farmers’ market. It went some better. A lighter and more sure approach made a difference.

This lady is shopping at the farmers’ market. I don’t like this picture at all – I could not get things right in the beginning and I continued to paint more layers. The image is muddy and caked up as a result. I may need to pull this picture out of my notebook and turn its elements into collage.

Lesson learned: I like to layer paint and scrub into the layers hard with my brush. It’s disconcerting to me when those layers combine and decide to come up with their own color. To keep colors clear and bright I need to think ahead rather than forge ahead and see what develops.