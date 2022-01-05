In Which I Try Out Gouache Part 3

Back in October/November I took an online class at a local art center to try out the medium of gouache. In a few posts I’ll show you the work I did and tell you what I learned. I’ve got a selection of paintings to show you and I can’t remember in what order I did them, so I will arrange them by topic or by the information learned. In other words, I’ll be skipping around! Take a look and see what you think.

I did several paintings of interior scenes (photos from inside my own house, how handy!)

I’m happy with how these came out. I did not overwork them.

In fact, I think the furniture enjoyed having its portraits painted.

I believe these paintings were more successful because I began to get the paint to a consistency that was thick enough for good color but not sticky or dragging on the paper.

I also was able to get the effects I wanted on the first try (or maybe a second) rather than working over the same area – hence avoiding muddiness. To do this I had to think through the steps of the painting I wanted to make in advance.

I also did not try to layer paints. Once I put on a level, I left it at that.

Here are the paintings.