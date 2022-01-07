In Which I Try Out Gouache Part 4

Back in October/November I took an online class at a local art center to try out the medium of gouache. In a few posts I’ll show you the work I did and tell you what I learned.

I’ve got a selection of paintings to show you and I can’t remember in what order I did them, so I will arrange them by topic or by the information learned. In other words, I’ll be skipping around! Take a look and see what you think.

Here is a selection of pictures of outdoor scenes and buildings. Once again, I love depicting buildings and it was natural for me to choose them as subjects.

This first one is a house in Allentown, PA. I am happy with how it turned out. Especially in comparison with the first house I did in class (which I think is kind of vague and unfocused) I feel I caught a good feel of the building without overworking it.

As a reminder, here is the first house I mentioned. See what I mean? Vague.

Moving on. Here is a picture from a street in Bryn Mawr, PA. I did this one at home one afternoon. I was impatient and the picture shows it.

This next picture is of a small house near where I live. I’ve done a collage of it back in the distant past (with some color alterations and before the trees grew so big):

My heart was not into this painting, as I decided only when it was halfway done. My vision issues also played into it in getting the angles of the street right, but I can’t fully blame my eyes, I was just careless.

The latter two paintings were done during a particularly difficult time when I was not adjusting well to the altered view of the world my eyes were giving me, and I was distracted in everything I did. The first painting is better because I was more patient and took the time with it; it was done earlier in the class sessions than the other two, by which time I was struggling with eye treatments and feeling angry and fearful.

Lesson learned: If you are hasty or hurried, or distracted, it will show in the work. And even more so when you are new to the medium and not practiced at handling the materials. This lesson is of course not restricted to the medium of gouache.