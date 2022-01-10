Yesterday, January 9, I participated in an activity of the Plastic Club, an art organization here in Philadelphia. I’m a new member, though I’ve known of the group for many years – and they have been around for a long time, celebrating their 125th anniversary this year.

What we did on this cold Sunday afternoon was assemble our group over Zoom. The idea was that we would use the site Window Swap (with their permission) and choose window views posted on the site for quick sketches.

Window Swap is a site where people all over the world have submitted a view from a window in a ten-minute video. That’s it. Perfect for what we were doing.

We viewed some windows, picked favorites, and then did a series of 5 minute sketches with a couple of longer sessions of 10 minutes at the end. I used a very fine point black pen and did my drawings small, maybe 4″x4″ more or less. After the session I chose the ones I liked and added a bit of color.

Take a look. I’ve put the location in the upper left corner. The Macao selection was a video taken from a train window, so the scenery moved. I drew the various items I saw as the window moved along. The others were all stationary.