A Bathtub on the Street

Here’s a photo of reflections in a store window. You know how I love this kind of thing – it always seems to me that the image is a layering of multiple realities.
The picture is from a store window in Glenside, PA, USA.
Glad there was nobody bathing! There are some things I just don’t want to see!
It would be funny for them to put a mannekin in the tub. I would laugh, anyway, and you know people would look!
This photo makes me think of my late friend Fraser whose bath was outdoors among the trees in his garden.
I saw a similar thing in a garden book. I would love to have something like that.