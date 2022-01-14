Scale Any Height

Remember the Vial People?
Sure you do! Well, some of them have moved out of town and taken up residence far far away from there they started out. But they have been welcomed by friends both art and human, and they have smiles on their faces.
Want to know more? Look here and find out.
So very cool. I missed the vial people before but learned about them when I read Ken’s poem.
Mine keep me company at my desk. My coworkers and family members have also enjoyed them
Thank you. I’m still taking those drops so I think there will be more as time goes on…
I am glad to hear this. They are fun to make (though not all the time, they can overwhelm!) and I feel better about those plastic vials if I can do something with them.
Very cool
Continuing to make me smile! (K)