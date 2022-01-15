Claudia McGill Speaks! Sunday, January 23, 2022

Guess what! I’ll be a guest speaker at the Plastic Club of Philadelphia on Sunday, January 23. And I’m telling you because…you are invited to attend this online event!

How about some details? I will be interviewed by my longtime friend and art associate, Diane – the topic is Alternative Venues for Artists, A Conversation With Claudia McGill. I’ll be talking about how I got where I am today, art-wise, touching on shows, art-drop-offs, and other topics related to how I do my art things.

If you’d like to attend, click here to register. Any questions, let me know!

