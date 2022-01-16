Tiny Pictures Inspired by Paint Names

9 Replies

Every so often I do one of these projects – take a paint brochure and make little drawings for each paint selection, inspired by the name of the color of the paint. This grouping is from December, 2021. The space in which to draw is tiny, and with my eyesight issues which made it hard for me to see details I used a new magnifying glass/lamp to help me. It worked out well and I was grateful.

9 thoughts on “Tiny Pictures Inspired by Paint Names

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.