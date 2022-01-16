Tiny Pictures Inspired by Paint Names

Every so often I do one of these projects – take a paint brochure and make little drawings for each paint selection, inspired by the name of the color of the paint. This grouping is from December, 2021. The space in which to draw is tiny, and with my eyesight issues which made it hard for me to see details I used a new magnifying glass/lamp to help me. It worked out well and I was grateful.
These are brilliant
What fun.
You never cease to amaze in some of your out-of-the-box ideas, like this.
Pegasus! What a great color name, and illustration. (K)
I have to be honest. I didn’t think of this one myself, though I’ve done it a lot and I’ve expanded the ideas around it, but here is the post that tells how I started off, I must give credit where it belongs! https://claudiamcgillart.wordpress.com/2015/12/19/white-paint-and-black-ink/
That is it exactly. I have done lots of these and they are always fun. !!!
Thank you. I know, I liked the Pegaus name too, it immediately brought up the image of the flying white horse. Which I depicted in my own way…
Like Little Vines. One spark and the idea is off and running!
Even if your were inspired by someone else I love that you keep on with the tradition.