Tiny House 4

You may remember back in the fall I took an online class on making Tiny Houses. I wrote about that experience in a series of posts which also showed you the houses I made back then.
And you may also remember the little people figures I made out of eydrops vials.
I have given these figures to people, with a cohort going to some nearby friends. For Christmas, I made a Tiny House for these little figures and gave it as a gift to these friends. Now I will show it to you.
It’s made of two boxes, one stacked on the other. It’s much smaller than the earlier Tiny Houses, only about 6″ tall, so that it could better fit the scale of the little people. Take a look.
Front and back:
I extended and reinforced the lid of the box so that it would be stiff and provide a nice wide base to make the house more stable. I put a garden scene on it because the recipients are avid gardeners.
There are three rooms in the house:
Now I’ll show you random details of the house. As you can see, I really enjoy embellishing all surfaces.
I’m going to say it again. Making a Tiny House is a lot of fun.
You know, these are not unlike your clay houses in many ways. When I am ready, how about you designing and building a house I can live in???
I second Diane’s question. Whenever you post a tiny house, I wish there were a “love” button to push instead of a mere “like.”
Wonderful! (K)
So cool, if I had room. I’d make one
OK, I’m ready! And you know, you are right. I have done a lot of house-structure things in clay. I guess houses are of course a theme of mine throughout the years.
Thank you. If you will shrink youself to maybe 4″ I can do you a house and have it in the mail to whatever location you want to locate yourself! I think it would be so much fun to have a real tiny house like one of these, all colorful and compact.
Thank you. This one has a summery tropics flavor, nice to see it again on a day like this (where we have cold and wind)
It could be VERY tiny. !!!