Tiny House 4

You may remember back in the fall I took an online class on making Tiny Houses. I wrote about that experience in a series of posts which also showed you the houses I made back then.

And you may also remember the little people figures I made out of eydrops vials.

I have given these figures to people, with a cohort going to some nearby friends. For Christmas, I made a Tiny House for these little figures and gave it as a gift to these friends. Now I will show it to you.

It’s made of two boxes, one stacked on the other. It’s much smaller than the earlier Tiny Houses, only about 6″ tall, so that it could better fit the scale of the little people. Take a look.

Front and back:

I extended and reinforced the lid of the box so that it would be stiff and provide a nice wide base to make the house more stable. I put a garden scene on it because the recipients are avid gardeners.

There are three rooms in the house:

Now I’ll show you random details of the house. As you can see, I really enjoy embellishing all surfaces.

I’m going to say it again. Making a Tiny House is a lot of fun.