Merged Images and Some Paintings: 8

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.

I did this painting in my studio as part of an online class I was taking in late fall, 2021. Here are the photos I used for references. The sofa is like our new one (this is the one in the store); the small tree is in Glenside, PA; the twin house is in Wyncote, PA.

And here is the painting. It is called “Comfortable Neighborhood” and it is 18″ x 24″. Done in November 2021.