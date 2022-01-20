Merged Images and Some Paintings: 8

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.
I did this painting in my studio as part of an online class I was taking in late fall, 2021. Here are the photos I used for references. The sofa is like our new one (this is the one in the store); the small tree is in Glenside, PA; the twin house is in Wyncote, PA.
And here is the painting. It is called “Comfortable Neighborhood” and it is 18″ x 24″. Done in November 2021.
I like the way you have combined the elements of the photos in your composition and, of course, my eye is drawn to that turquoise blue that leads my eye around the painting.