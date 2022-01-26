Yes, Another Paint Brochure Extravaganza

Yes, another paint brochure and yes, more drawings. This time I did something different from my usual activity of tiny individual drawings related to the paint color name.
I guess these are segmented paint people?
Done in December 2021, using black and white pens.
Love these! And to think I used to restock these and never knew their potential. Can’t wait to go into a store that sells paint.
Extra exquisite corpses! (K)
Beyond awesome! If only the painting brochure people knew what you were doing with their brochures 🙂
Just wait until they appear in some other artwork live and kicking! Because eventually that is what will happen, I will cut them apart and give them their lives…
Yes, these little cards and brochures are quite useful in a lot of ways, and I really like the surface for how it feels with a pen.
As long as they keep on making them I will be a fan! Plus, every so often, I really do use them to buy paint…
Oh these are such fun! They connect thematically to the conversation we were just having about paper dolls. They make me think of illusionist’s assistants being magically chopped up.
Thank you. I like the idea that they are unconnected in all their parts and I don’t know why, there is just something about how they look, I guess. I love the idea of them being in a magic show.