Flash Fiction Februrary 2022 Coming Up!

It’s coming up to February in a couple of days and you know what happens in February:

Valentine’s Day, for one thing, right?

And you know what doesn’t happen – the 29th, this year at least, and never the 30th and 31st days of the month.

But I’m talking about Flash Fiction February 2022 on Fictive Dream, the online magazine devoted to the short story. For the past several years I have illustrated their flash fiction event – one story each day for each day of the month.

I’ve done the artwork for this year’s event as well. I created a body of abstract work and editor Laura Black chose one piece to represent each story. I’ll be showing you the artwork each day and providing a link to the story. I hope you’ll take a look at the art and then click to the story.

Thank you as always to Fictive Dream and Laura Black, and to all the authors whose stories always give me so much pleasure.

See you on February 1st!