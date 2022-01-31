I swear I drew this person with a bird on her shoulder having no idea I was doing so – on an insert from a carton of eggs, back in December, 2021.

I only realized it after I had finished and looked more closely at the scrap of paper I had picked up to draw on.

There is something to think about here – was I subconsciously influenced by the theme of the insert? The upside-down bird shapes above my own bird, did I notice them out of the corner of my eye? DId I read the word BIRD upside down as I drew, without knowing it?

Honestly, I grabbed this little piece of paper and did this drawing only to test out a new magnifier/lamp that I had recently purchased (By the way, it worked great and it’s really going to help me).

Inspiration and how the mind works and when the pen and hand get involved…oh, trying to figure it out is just…for the birds!