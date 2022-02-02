…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Haunt, by Len Kuntz.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
This illustration complements today’s story Haunt by Len Kuntz perfectly. The dark palette not only works well with the themes of death and fear, but also with the raucous noise that features in this story. For me the white shape could be the ghost herself, or even the ashes as she transports them to the dump. A wonderful image, Claudia, thnak you.