Collected!

Sometimes You Get So Confused

On Saturday, February 5, my husband and I visited the Allentown Art Museum to attend the members’ preview of the exhibit Eclectic Collecting: Curiosities from the Vault. Here is what the exhibit is about, in the museum’s own words:

We knew we were going to see a lot of interesting things. And that turned out to be true, all right. I warn you up front, I will need to visit this exhibit again to get all the details, because lots of times I got excited about what I was looking at and forgot to photo the explanation cards so I could put some context to items in this post.

But maybe that’s a good thing, not having too much info for you to absorb. Let’s just go around the rooms the same way I did, marveling and exclaiming over the items set before me.

The exhibit is in two…