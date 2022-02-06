Collected!

On Saturday, February 5, my husband and I visited the Allentown Art Museum to attend the members’ preview of the exhibit Eclectic Collecting: Curiosities from the Vault. Here is what the exhibit is about, in the museum’s own words:
We knew we were going to see a lot of interesting things. And that turned out to be true, all right. I warn you up front, I will need to visit this exhibit again to get all the details, because lots of times I got excited about what I was looking at and forgot to photo the explanation cards so I could put some context to items in this post.
But maybe that’s a good thing, not having too much info for you to absorb. Let’s just go around the rooms the same way I did, marveling and exclaiming over the items set before me.
The exhibit is in two…
What a glorious collection, Claudia. So much to see and admire. I love the Scottie Dog pins and the tiny silver utensils. I’m with you on the hair wreath though. Thank you for such an interesting post.
What a treat! Hard to pick a favorite…but I do love netsuke. I don’t know if you remember when I did a series of drawings of them. This would be an exhibit I would return to as well. (K)
You’re welcome. I like miniature anything so the silver sets really captured me. And those pins were hilarious, I wish I could show the whole thing in more detail. I think the hair wreath is soemthing everyone will cringe from but be fascinated by. I have read about traditions of making mourning jewelry from a loved (dead)one’s hair in Victorian times, eek, that has always bothered me too. Anyway. The whole exhibit reminded me of how many people are collectors of something and how each person has a reason for choosing it. And what else is a museum, but a…collection!
Yes, I do remember them. Wow, I’ll have to go back and look again. I love anything miniature, and these tiny figures are so captivating with their details, so so small!