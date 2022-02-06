…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Consider Switching the Tempo to Prestissimo, by Keely O’Shaughnessy.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
My favorite story so far. Music is so evocative. And your painting is filled with song. (K)
Thank you. I’m not musical, so I feel for the wife in this story. To me it’s about metamorphosis that’s leads to good changesfor one and loss for another – leaving and being left behind. I like the watery look of the paints in this one, it’s a sort of less assertive look, something you can see evolving on the paper, I think.
What a brilliant story (and my favorite also so far), and your art to match. The colors seem to me to be fading, echoing the fading of connection that is happening in the story. I feel the eventual hollowing-out of that connection both in the story and in your art here. Very poignant and painful true-to-life journey.