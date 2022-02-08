…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Time for a Visit, by Thaddeus Rutkowski.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
Time for a Visit by Thaddeus Rutkowski is about a son visiting his mother. What I love about the illustration is the palette which invokes a sense of calm, with a design that engages with the confusion (and worse) that may be experienced as one approaches the later years. A soothing illustration for a tender story. Thank you, Claudia.