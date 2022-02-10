…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Baton, by Sudha Balagopal.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
A sad story repeated every day all over the world. (K)
All your pieces/illustrations for Fictive Dream are amazing! I could imagine you doing a show of just those!
Sometimes I read the stories you link, sometimes I just admire your illustration for it. I read the Baton story – powerful, heartbreaking yet empowering. Uma lives a brave life.