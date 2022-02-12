…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Dark Sky Park, by Michael Cocchiarale.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
This is such a beautiful illustration for Dark Sky Park by by Michael Cocchiarale. The story unfolds during the night when the sky is full of stars and this is so vividly expressed in the artwork. I love the deep blue sky and the bright colours beneath it – colours that could suggest the lives being lived. The narrator’s life may not be quite as she would like and I see she and her partner in the red circles. Just lovely, Claudia, thank you.
The illustration of the nighttime landscape and especially the way you’ve rendered the starry sky is beautiful. The two red dots make me think of the narrator and their partner and the way they are orbiting each other without being connected or having any overlap.
Thank you. I love making a grid pattern in my art and making each section different but unified. That is important to me in composing such a work. And, I LOVE making a sky-like section and even more spattering it with paint of which the tiny drops can suggest so many things depending on the rest of the picture.