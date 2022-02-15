A Matter of Perspective

…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, A Matter of Perspective, by Sandra Arnold.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

  1. memadtwo

    I really identify with this story, having once been accused of plagiarism by a teacher. The reason he gave was that I never talked in class. Of course the reason I no longer talked in class was a previous teacher who humiliated me in front of the class for talking too much…
    Your illustration captures well the gulf between the ways children are treated by adults. (K)

