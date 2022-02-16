…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Terra Firmly, by Sharon Boyle.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
This most eye-catching illustration with it’s seemingly uncontrolled black swirls perfectly captures the threat and chaos that underpin today’s story, Terra Firmly by Sharon Boyle. It gives a sense of the outdoors and of nature kicking back. It’s a quirky, original piece or writing and I don’t want to reveal anything. Rather, let readers enjoy it! Thnak you very much, Claudia, it’s just lovely.