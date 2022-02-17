I Like Your Way

…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, I Like Your Way, by Mary Grimm.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

    Thank you. I love the color scheme of this image and once again it features a grid pattern, though not as delineated here, another favorite structure of mine. The colors are right for this story, I think. I remember Peter Frampton myself from teenage years, that also was a connection for me here.

