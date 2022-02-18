Sneakers

…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Sneakers, by Rita Ciresi.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

    Sneakers by Rita Ciresi offers some stark truth, indeed. The story takes place in a story and when I saw this illustration I knew immediately it was the one! A great palette which, you might say, reflects the fiery exchange between the characters, and I love those huge glass windows. Couldn’t be more perfect, Thank you, Claudia.

    Yes. A straightforward lesson in the painfulness of life, and I also saw the comparison between the mother needing to bring out the harsh realities, but also the sadness at having to do so. Very poignant.

    Thank you. There are a lot of hard lines drawn in this story, by necessity, and the picture shows some of my favorite motifs again, rectangles and squares, but more defined than I often make them. Anytime India ink is used it makes a strong statement, I think.

