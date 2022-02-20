…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, What She Doesn’t Say, by Ian O’Brien.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
Despite it bleakness What She Doesn’t Say by Ian O’Brien is about growth even if the initial steps are tiny. I think this illustration complements the story very well, indeed. In terms of the overall palette, the colours are nurturing and soothing. U love the white squiggles which engage with main character’s notion of erasing herself. Love it. Thank you, Claudia.
And what they fail to see or understand. So much of childhood is like this, though thankfully, in most cases, not so extreme. But that doesn’t mean it’s not terrifying. Your blues are so evocative. (K)
Tough story to read. It is a sensitive portrayal of how a childhood victim finds a way to express themselves. I’m hoping the aide can pick up on the abuse depicted in the art beyond the images simply being “disturbing” and make an appropriate referral to in-home investigation. I see the classroom as the spot of green, the knives pointed left at her home.
Thank you. I find myself hoping that this open cage door really is progress and that the future will allow her to take part in the picture.
Thank you. I hope for things to progress well here. To me, blue is a color for hope.
I have the feeling the child’s circumstances are known to the adults because I think the child took care of the problem in her own way, quite decisively. I hope the cage door being open is a good thing, and as I said in another coment, I think blue is a color for hope.
I hope so too.