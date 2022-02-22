…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Numbers, by Bruce Meyer.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
Boxes and infinite zeros. That’s just right. (K)
Thank you. If only things like this could be quantified, you think it would be easier, but then, you try to start counting or making boxes or grids or whatever, and you find maybe you should not have started. That is what I think, anyway. After many years of counting now I stop!
I have a kid who likes to quantify and reduce everything down to numbers so the story had some resonance for me. I see echoes of graphing paper and binary digits in your mark-making.
Yes, there is something subtly mathematical about this illustration for Numbers by Bruce Meyer. I love its structure and order which suits the story very well indeed. The palette is very appealing – there’s a an elegance about it, just like the writing. I love it, thank you, Claudia.