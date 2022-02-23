The Grip of a Girl’s Legs

…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.

Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.

Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, The Grip of a Girl’s Legs, by Meg Tuite.

And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…

Read the story at Fictive Dream.

2 thoughts on “The Grip of a Girl’s Legs

  2. memadtwo

    I like the idea of a body having its own mind. Now that I think of it, sometimes mine takes charge as well.

    And I really love the intensity of your illustration. (K)

