…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, The Yellow Sticker Club, by Cath Holland.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
I really enjoyed this story – and not just because I did the reduced sticker job in a supermarket years ago. I really like the textures in your illustration and the way the yellow radiates warmth while juxtaposed against those chilly colours.
Thank you. I think this story is very visual – the description of the store items and of course the yellow stickers running like a thread through it.