…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Sororal, by Kathryn Kulpa.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
A magical story and image to match. I like the shadow and how it disintegrates. (K)
Thank you. I was thinking of something I read about trees in a row – the front ones shelter the later ones, who grow taller or stronger. Here I think these trees represent how memories fade or are made, depending on how you read the line. I like the ideas of trees, or memories, reinforcing each other, and how the meaning is there, no matter what direction you go in.
Oops, I answered the wrong story here. Back to Sororal rather than New Year’s Eve! Though I think there are similarities. Once again, it seems to me that there is a merging and disengaging, going on at the same time, a sort of progression that teeters back and forth. I also like the color scheme of this picture, that warm reddish color being to me a color that denotes not anger but strength of feeling.
I agree about that red .