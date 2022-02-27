…is the name of today’s story at Fictive Dream.
Throughout the month of February 2022 I will be showing you illustrations I did for Flash Fiction February 2022 at Fictive Dream, an online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the image editor Laura Black chose for this story, Chimera, by Kerry Hadley-Pryce.
And here is the artwork with the banner. Take a look at this image. And then…
Read the story at Fictive Dream.
The combination of the colour palette and the energy of the mark-making I think really captures the atmosphere of the setting of this story. There is bright, gaudy, vivaciousness but also sweat and grot and grime.
Another dose of ambiguity. I like the way you made it beautiful. (K)
I like the contrast of the colors here and to me all the layers fit with all the layers and interactions that interweave in this story. Without too much definition.
Thank you. I think the more layers I can put in a picture, the better, usually, and definitely here. There is a need to build up the image, to fit how the story progresses.