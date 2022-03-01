Paper Dolls and Their Social Mileu

Here are some paper dolls I made back in December, 2021. It’s the kind of thing I like to do while watching TV at night.

I glue the papers (mostly magazine pages) on to a postcard-sized cardboard rectangle (I use cereal or cracker box cardboard – it’s sturdy but not bulky). Once I have finished the figure I cut out around it. Each figure is about 5.5-6″ tall.

I scanned the figures in groups to make these images. All I did was line up the figures – I didn’t arrange them or make groupings. So you might say these images catch the paper dolls in their regular life? A kind of Candid Camera thing? Visual eavesdropping, maybe. Anyway, here they are.

As a note, this entire group recently hopped on a plane (inside an envelope) and moved out to California where, at latest report, they are making new friends and settling down. Good luck to them!