Our library in Glenside PA has been making up craft kits free for the public to pick up and take home to work on. They generally use discarded library materials such as magazines or decomissioned books and the projects are simple to do but rewarding and fun.

A while back I picked up the instructions for making coasters out of magazine pages, plus a couple of scrap magazines from the pile they had by the door. Here are the instructions:

I spent a few evenings early in January making some of these circular objects while watching the PA Farm Show on our state cable channel (laugh if you want, but you start watching and you’ll see what I mean. My favorite things? Sheep to Shawl competition and the bunny hop race).

But back to the subject. Here’s a view for you:

They are maybe 3″ in diameter. I stopped spiraling when one strip just overlapped itself with maybe a quarter-inch to spare.

I’ve got a group of them now. Here are some glamour shots.

I’m not going to use them for coasters. I think they are beautiful just to look at and I think I’ll keep them around just for that.

Thanks to the staff at the Glenside Library not only for all they do to make sure we have our books, but also for keeping our hands busy, in these crazy times.