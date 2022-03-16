Wise Little Owl

Remember this group?

Some went to Pittsburgh, one stayed in Wyncote, and the other one…

…went to Washington DC to live with my little granddaughter. Yes!

I noticed this stick because of the little protrusion it had in the face area. I knew right away it had to be an owl.

Maybe it’s kind of a human-looking owl. Well, so what? It knows who it is.

I am an alumna of Bryn Mawr College and our mascot was the owl. I always liked that, because of its associations with wisdom and learning. You may also remember that Athena, who in Greek mythology is the goddess of wisdom, is accompanied or represented by an owl; she is also a mascot or symbol of sorts for the school.

So I feel this owl represents my hopes that my granddaughter will love learning and gain wisdom from her life experiences.

Plus I also think it’s a good size just for her to play with! She can take it outside and it can go anywhere and have a good time. Maybe I can make some more creatures for her as time goes on.