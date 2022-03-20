More Paper Dolls and Their Interactions

Here are some more paper people caught as they go about their regular routines.
All I do is set them on the scanner, at random, in groups of two or three. They do the rest.
They are all pretty much the same size – the photos might make them appear as if some are larger than others. These people are all about 5-6 inches tall.
This crowd has moved to North Carolina. I think they’ll find a nice welcome there.
Claudia in the Morning: “Okay so what fabulously amazing art shall I make today?” 🙂
Thank you. Paper dolls. I am always amazed at how these little people turn out with fully formed personalities.
Thank you. It is a lot of fun to make them because I really enjoy dressing them and getting them into various gestures and so on, to get a personality for them.
Thank you. Well, you know how it is, you want to be making things all the time (I know you know this).