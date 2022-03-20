More Paper Dolls and Their Interactions

Here are some more paper people caught as they go about their regular routines.

All I do is set them on the scanner, at random, in groups of two or three. They do the rest.

They are all pretty much the same size – the photos might make them appear as if some are larger than others. These people are all about 5-6 inches tall.

This crowd has moved to North Carolina. I think they’ll find a nice welcome there.

