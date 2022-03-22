Tiny House 5

You’ve seen several of my Tiny House creations. Now here is another one.

Not only did I make a house but I made it some inhabitants. Those I will show you in a later post. First, let’s get to the domicile! Here is the front.

And, here is the back.

Now that you have seen the basic house, I’ll go over some of its features. I made it a shingled/tiled roof (whichever you think it looks like most) out of cut up paint cards (such as what you get at the paint store when you are choosing colors). Then I painted over it to unify the look.

Guess what, you can access that attic story by lifting the roof. I hinged it from the front and it sits securely on the building (fitting it correctly took me a little time).

I made a nice back yard with a garden and a swimming pool. The house’s owner has a beautiful back yard in her life-size house with these features so I wanted to include them here.

Now, take a look inside the interior and see some details of the decor. I don’t like to leave a single inch untouched by color or pattern, do I? No, I don’t, because I have so much fun doing it.

Remember, this house has some residents. They are not home right now, but I’ll see if I can arrange an appointment for you to meet them soon.