You recently saw Tiny House 5. Now, meet the people who live in it!
I made them in the same way I make my usual paper dolls, except that these are a little smaller to fit the house – only about 4″ tall.
These tiny house dwellers are absolutely delightful
Big family! Hope they get along
More wonderfulness! (K)
Oh, these folk make me smile!…
Thank you. They are fun to make, almost come to life on their own.
So far so good. That’s what I hear!
Thank you. !!!
Glad to hear it. They’re an eclectic bunch all right.
Claudia, these are wonderful, they put a big smile on my face. You are amazingly creative!