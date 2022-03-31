Singing Group

The guys look like they are about to go on stage and do some singing. That’s what I thought when I saw them emerge and step out onto this card.
Postcard, January 2022.
Oh this work totally sums up the weather outside my office window. We have a late blast of winter. It’s dark, it’s snowing a blizzard with a driving wind all the way from Siberia apparently.
They look like the kind of guys selling stolen pocket watches under their overcoats lol
All that’s missing is a trashcan with a fire. Now I just realized you may have no idea what I’m talking about. Willing to explain if necessary
Today it is supposed to get to 70 F here. On Monday it was 20 F. No wonder we are confused!