Going to Go Out into the World

I made these little images as a test case for possible art drop offs (if you want to know what I am talking about, look here).

They are done in acrylics/acrylic markers on 4″ x 4″ boards that are 3/8″ thick. I’ve used this support before and I thought it might be good for handling some amount of inclement weather. Because art outdoors, you have to be ready.

In actual use, I put the couple of paintings I’ve set out already into plastic sleeves (I happened to already have some that were a good fit). I think of these as little raincoats.

I also put a note inside that lets the curious viewer know it’s ok to take the art home with them, if they want to.